Joseph Harry Rowell Jr. (1961 - 2020)
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC
28227
(704)-545-4864
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
Obituary
Joseph Harry Rowell, Jr., age 59, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 11, 1961 in Charlotte, NC to the late Joseph Harry Rowell and Lola Rowell.

Joe graduated from Western Carolina University and worked in Environmental Services for Mecklenburg County. His passions were Scottish culture and music. He loved to attend Highland Games. Joe doted on his cats.

He is survived by his two sisters, Judy Rowell of Myrtle Beach, SC and Suzanne Phelps and husband James of Falls Church, VA; nieces, Kimberly Brock and husband Ken, Kristy Holmes and Caroline Phelps and husband Scott Helms; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with a visitation to follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Crisis Assistance Ministry and the Humane Society of Charlotte.

Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 15, 2020
