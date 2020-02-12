Joseph "Joe" Herman Walden, 81, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born on August, 7, 1938 in Union County, NC, son of the late Solon Joseph Walden and Kathleen Mangum Walden. He is also preceded in death by two sisters; Mary Alice Walden Shearin and Deborah Jane Walden.



A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2 pm at Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112. The family will receive friends at a Visitation prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 pm at Gordon's.



Mr. Walden is survived by daughter, Dana Walden Slawter (Sutton) of Winston Salem NC, and son, Brian Scott Walden of Charlotte, NC and his cherished significant other, Evelyn "La" McLeod of Charlotte, NC.



He is also survived by his brother, Arthur Walden (Billie) of Walterboro, SC; four sisters, Lillian Broome, Peggy Walden and Dawn Starnes (Stacy), all of Monroe, NC and Lisa Castle (Jerry) of Moravian Falls, NC. Mr. Walden was also a beloved "Poppy Joe" to Preston Slawter of Winston Salem, NC, Jesse Kimbell (Michelle) of Sacramento, CA and Savannah Walden of Charlotte, NC. Joe is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and very special extended family members.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of Union County, 700 Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe NC 28110.



