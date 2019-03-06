Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph John King M.D. II. View Sign

Joseph John King II, M.D. passed away peacefully on Friday March 1, 2019 in Gainesville, FL surrounded by his loving family.



He was born December 27, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA, graduated from Triton High School in Runnemede, NJ where as a youth, he was active in basketball and track. He kept a lifelong love for basketball and even played in a church league in Monroe, NC and took his children to countless Charlotte Hornets games. He spent summers at his family's home on Barnegat Bay in Ocean Gate, NJ, racing sailboats and doing water sports with his three brothers. His love for sailing and sailboat racing continued throughout his life.



After finishing his orthopedic residency at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia he opened a practice in Monroe, NC in 1978 with his wife, Dr. Sandra Abda, who was his colleague and love. They have three children Joseph K King III MD (Joanne Lagmay MD and beloved grandson Andreas) of Gainesville, FL, daughter Melanie King, attorney, of Silver Spring, MD and son Adam King, pilot, (Chambry King) of Deland, FL. In retirement, he and his wife lived on their catamaran Long Reach six months a year, sailing from Trinidad to the Dominican Republic and throughout the Caribbean.



His family will hold a private celebration of his life in Florida. A gathering of family and friends will be announced for a later date in Ocean Gate, NJ.



We ask in lieu of flowers and in remembrance of our beloved husband, father and friend, memorial contributions can be made to the UF Health Cancer Center to support head and neck cancer research or to Save Barnegat Bay to protect the waters that meant so much to him.



To view the full detailed obituary of Joseph John King II, M.D., please visit

Joseph John King II, M.D. passed away peacefully on Friday March 1, 2019 in Gainesville, FL surrounded by his loving family.He was born December 27, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA, graduated from Triton High School in Runnemede, NJ where as a youth, he was active in basketball and track. He kept a lifelong love for basketball and even played in a church league in Monroe, NC and took his children to countless Charlotte Hornets games. He spent summers at his family's home on Barnegat Bay in Ocean Gate, NJ, racing sailboats and doing water sports with his three brothers. His love for sailing and sailboat racing continued throughout his life.After finishing his orthopedic residency at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia he opened a practice in Monroe, NC in 1978 with his wife, Dr. Sandra Abda, who was his colleague and love. They have three children Joseph K King III MD (Joanne Lagmay MD and beloved grandson Andreas) of Gainesville, FL, daughter Melanie King, attorney, of Silver Spring, MD and son Adam King, pilot, (Chambry King) of Deland, FL. In retirement, he and his wife lived on their catamaran Long Reach six months a year, sailing from Trinidad to the Dominican Republic and throughout the Caribbean.His family will hold a private celebration of his life in Florida. A gathering of family and friends will be announced for a later date in Ocean Gate, NJ.We ask in lieu of flowers and in remembrance of our beloved husband, father and friend, memorial contributions can be made to the UF Health Cancer Center to support head and neck cancer research or to Save Barnegat Bay to protect the waters that meant so much to him.To view the full detailed obituary of Joseph John King II, M.D., please visit www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close