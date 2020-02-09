Joe Clark passed away Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C. surrounded by family. Born, May 6, 1929 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Joseph D. Clark and Elsie Estes Clark.
He was raised in Raleigh, NC. and graduated with a degree in business from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1951. He served with the Army from 1951 to 1953 in Korea.
Joe had a 33 year career in real estate with Robins and Weill, Inc. in Greensboro, NC. as a Certified Property Manager. He was very active at the state and local levels. He served as President of the North Carolina Association of Realtors in 1989, as its Treasurer for 13 years and was named "Realtor" of the Year in 1981.
Joe loved traveling, hiking, and his dogs. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He embraced the "art" of texting. If he couldn't be with his family, he enjoyed sending and receiving texts, especially those with photos.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Elder (Clay) and Diane Wallace (Richard); three grandchildren, Ricky Wallace, Sydney Elder, and Zane Elder; and first cousin, Howard Estes (Sue) and their daughter, Sissy. He is also survived by his companion, Micki Fisher, as well as two step-sons, Rick Whitfield and Arthur Whitfield.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Whitfield Clark, and his half-sister, Patricia McManus.
The family will have a private service in Charlotte. An internment service at St. Luke's Episcopal in Durham will be held at a later date.
For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider the Human Society of Charlotte or
Friendship Trays of Mecklenburg County.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 9, 2020