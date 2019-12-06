Joseph Paul Hartman-Strazzanti, 53, of Mount Holly, passed away December 3, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice. He was born December 15, 1965 in Cleveland, OH, son of the late Paul Michael Strazzanti and Frances Sirna Strazzanti. Joe was a beloved husband, son, brother, cousin, and friend. Joe was loved by many and known for being an amazing cook and hair stylist. Survivors of Joe include his husband of 19 years, Scott Strazzanti-Hartman; father-in-law, Glenn Hartman (Annette); sisters, Paula Occhionero (Mike), and Serena Strazzanti; brother, Sam Strazzanti (Nikki); brother-in-laws, Tony Hartman (Michelle), and Shane Hartman; canine companion, Rocco; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Gloria Cassady; brother-in-law, Al Romanini; and loyal canine/feline companions, Canoli, Gelatti, Sammy, and Na Na. The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019. A funeral service will follow in the Bumgardner Chapel at 1:00 pm with Reverend Petra Sprik officiating. Committal will follow in Evergreen- "A Quiet Place". Memorials may be made to Levine Cancer Institute, 1021 Morehead Medical Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204 or the Gaston Humane Society, PO Box 2334, Gastonia, NC 28053. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Hartman-Strazzanti family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 6, 2019