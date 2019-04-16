Joseph P. Weaver, Sr. died on 4/9/19. He was predeceased by his wife, Corene H. Weaver.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Phillip Weaver Sr..
He is survived by his beloved children: Joseph, Demeta, and Anthony Weaver. Services will be held at J.B. Tallent Funeral Service, 1937 Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28205. The viewing begins at 10:30 A.M. and the funeral at 12 noon on 4/19/19.
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 567-1500
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 16, 2019