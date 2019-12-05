Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Ralph Jugis. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Jugis, age 88, died December 3, 2019 due to complications from Lewy Body disease. Joe was predeceased by his son, Mark, as well by his parents, two brothers and one sister. He was born in Mount Kisco, New York. He is survived by Peggy, his wife of 66 years, in addition to his sons, Bishop Peter Jugis and Christopher Jugis. Also surviving are grandchildren Vince Jugis and Lauren Jugis.



Joe and his wife were founding members of Saint Ann Parish in Charlotte, and presently are charter members of Saint Vincent de Paul Parish in Charlotte. He was an usher for over 62 years until his recent illness prompted him to retire.



Joe was a designer of automatic fire protection sprinkler systems. He worked on numerous government projects as well as local ones including: Eastland Mall; Carowinds; Aldi; Pineville Town Center; Forest Hills Church; Family Dollar and many more. He also worked on the sprinkler system for ABAT textile plant in Nigeria, Africa.



Joe was a gardener at heart and loved nature, which he instilled in his children. As the saying goes: "You can take the boy out of the country, but you cannot take the country out of the boy." That was Joe!



A Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Road, Charlotte. A funeral Mass will be offered at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte.



Memorials to support the Seminarian Program of the Diocese of Charlotte may be made to: Diocese of Charlotte Vocations Office; 1123 South Church Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28203



Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 5, 2019

