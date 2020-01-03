Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Raymond Poisson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Raymond Poisson passed away, December 31, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held for Joseph at 11:00 AM on January 6, 2020 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 139 Manor Avenue, SW, Concord, NC with Father Jerome officiating.



Joseph's family will receive friends between 6:00pm and 8:00pm on January 5, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home, 460 Branchview Dr. NE, Concord, NC.



Joseph was born March 12, 1941 in Flint Michigan to Maryann and Joseph John Poisson. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patsy Ann Barr Poisson of Concord; son, Michael Joseph of Reno, Nevada; son, Brian Joseph and wife Larraine Rosenick of Wyandotte, Michigan; grandson, Joseph John Poisson of Wyandotte, Michigan; granddaughter, Hannah Patrice Poisson of Wyandotte, Michigan.



Joseph served his country in the US Army. He worked for GMPD in Swartz Creek, Michigan, EDS in Plano, Texas, First Union and Wachovia Bank in Charlotte, NC. Joe loved his family, travel, and his work.



Joseph was very proud of his Bachelor of Science degree from Central Michigan University and the fact that he earned it at the age of 38 while working full time.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to , Memphis, TN. or Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus Co., Kannapolis, NC.



The family would kike to thank the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus Co. for the wonderful care provided to make Joseph comfortable. A special thanks to Dr. Raghava R. Induru at Levine Cancer Institute, Concord, NC for his care and caring. We fought the good fight.



Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Poisson family.



Online condolences may be made at

Joseph Raymond Poisson passed away, December 31, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held for Joseph at 11:00 AM on January 6, 2020 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 139 Manor Avenue, SW, Concord, NC with Father Jerome officiating.Joseph's family will receive friends between 6:00pm and 8:00pm on January 5, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home, 460 Branchview Dr. NE, Concord, NC.Joseph was born March 12, 1941 in Flint Michigan to Maryann and Joseph John Poisson. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patsy Ann Barr Poisson of Concord; son, Michael Joseph of Reno, Nevada; son, Brian Joseph and wife Larraine Rosenick of Wyandotte, Michigan; grandson, Joseph John Poisson of Wyandotte, Michigan; granddaughter, Hannah Patrice Poisson of Wyandotte, Michigan.Joseph served his country in the US Army. He worked for GMPD in Swartz Creek, Michigan, EDS in Plano, Texas, First Union and Wachovia Bank in Charlotte, NC. Joe loved his family, travel, and his work.Joseph was very proud of his Bachelor of Science degree from Central Michigan University and the fact that he earned it at the age of 38 while working full time.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to , Memphis, TN. or Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus Co., Kannapolis, NC.The family would kike to thank the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus Co. for the wonderful care provided to make Joseph comfortable. A special thanks to Dr. Raghava R. Induru at Levine Cancer Institute, Concord, NC for his care and caring. We fought the good fight.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Poisson family.Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.