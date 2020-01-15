Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Thomas Bordeaux. View Sign Service Information Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 (919)-286-1224 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Thomas Bordeaux, age 89, died peacefully at home on Monday, January 13, 2020. He had been in declining health for the past year.



A visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at Clements Funeral Home, Durham, NC. A graveside service will follow on Friday, 11:00 a.m. at Maplewood Cemetery, Durham.



Mr. Bordeaux was born in Harnett County, NC, where he graduated from Lillington High School. There, he met and married his high school sweetheart, Agnes Kathryn Smith, to whom he was married for 69 years.



He subsequently served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his military service, he attended and graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in civil engineering. With his degree, Mr. Bordeaux began a long and successful career in the commercial construction industry. He founded Bordeaux Construction Company, Inc., in 1977, which continues today as a third-generation family business with projects across the state. In his retirement, he enjoyed quality time with family, especially his grandchildren, fishing at Ocean Isle Beach, NC, and woodworking.



Mr. Bordeaux is survived by his wife, Agnes; children: Joseph Thomas Bordeaux, Jr., and wife, Karen Deal, of Durham, David Wales Bordeaux and wife, Kathy Pollok, of Hurdle Mills, NC and Agnes "Randi" Bordeaux Edmiston and husband, George, of Charlotte. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



Mr. Bordeaux was preceded in death by his parents, Vaden and Ethel Hamilton Bordeaux; and brothers Wilton, Karl, Donald, Richard and sister Charlotte.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "In memory of Joseph Thomas Bordeaux" to Transitions LifeCare, Philanthropy Department, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607,



The family will receive friends following Friday's graveside service in the fellowship hall at Watts Street Baptist Church, Durham to celebrate Mr. Bordeaux's life.

Joseph Thomas Bordeaux, age 89, died peacefully at home on Monday, January 13, 2020. He had been in declining health for the past year.A visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at Clements Funeral Home, Durham, NC. A graveside service will follow on Friday, 11:00 a.m. at Maplewood Cemetery, Durham.Mr. Bordeaux was born in Harnett County, NC, where he graduated from Lillington High School. There, he met and married his high school sweetheart, Agnes Kathryn Smith, to whom he was married for 69 years.He subsequently served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his military service, he attended and graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in civil engineering. With his degree, Mr. Bordeaux began a long and successful career in the commercial construction industry. He founded Bordeaux Construction Company, Inc., in 1977, which continues today as a third-generation family business with projects across the state. In his retirement, he enjoyed quality time with family, especially his grandchildren, fishing at Ocean Isle Beach, NC, and woodworking.Mr. Bordeaux is survived by his wife, Agnes; children: Joseph Thomas Bordeaux, Jr., and wife, Karen Deal, of Durham, David Wales Bordeaux and wife, Kathy Pollok, of Hurdle Mills, NC and Agnes "Randi" Bordeaux Edmiston and husband, George, of Charlotte. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.Mr. Bordeaux was preceded in death by his parents, Vaden and Ethel Hamilton Bordeaux; and brothers Wilton, Karl, Donald, Richard and sister Charlotte.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "In memory of Joseph Thomas Bordeaux" to Transitions LifeCare, Philanthropy Department, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, Transitionslifecare.org/donate or , supportwoundedwarriorproject.org/donate The family will receive friends following Friday's graveside service in the fellowship hall at Watts Street Baptist Church, Durham to celebrate Mr. Bordeaux's life. Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.