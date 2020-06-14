Joseph Thomas Howell, Sr., 102, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.
Joe was born in St. Stephens Church, Virginia, on December 22, 1917, the son of the late Thomas and Addie Howell. He met Doris Horner on a blind date on Mother's Day 1942; they were married the following year on April 8, 1943. Joe retired as Vice President of Maintenance from Overnite Transportation Company in January 1983, after 33 years of service. He served two terms as President of the North Carolina Motor Carrier Maintenance Council. Joe served in the Navy during World War II. He was a devoted husband and father and an active member of Northside Baptist Church where he served on the Deacon Board and was Chairman for one term. Joe was also Head Usher at Northside for 25 years and was Sunday School Superintendent for a number of years. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris in 2010. Joe was known for his "green thumb" and his ability to fix anything. He was also known for his loyalty and hard work; he will be remembered for his loving spirit and helpful nature.
Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Howell; four children, Tom Howell and his wife, Connie, Suzanne Hallberg and her husband, Dean, Joy McClure and her husband, Doug, and Gay Underwood and her husband, Tony; 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 21, at Northside Baptist Church in Charlotte. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Northside Baptist Church Mission Fund or to Central Missionary Clearinghouse, PO Box 219228, Houston, TX 77218-9228.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service, Charlotte. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.