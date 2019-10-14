Joseph Thomas Miller Sr., 84, of Mt. Holly passed away October 9, 2019. Joseph was retired from Eastern Airlines. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Effie Mudd Miller; Son, Joseph Thomas Miller Jr., Brothers, Jim Osborne and wife Sandy and Walter Grant Miller; and also several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mulberry Baptist Church, 6450 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 14, 2019