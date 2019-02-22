Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Valalik. View Sign



Joseph Edward Valalik GREENVILLE - Joseph Edward Valalik, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Autumn Leaves in Greenville, SC at the age of 91. Though his mind and body weakened, his sweet spirit and sense of humor were never diminished. Joe was born in McKeesport, PA on October 20, 1927. He is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Mary Valalik and four siblings. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Gott Valalik. Joe played semipro basketball in the 1940's. He met Nancy in Roanoke and in 1964, they settled in Charlotte to raise their family. He worked in the retail furniture industry, owning Metrolina Bedding for over 35 years. Joe was a dedicated member of The Knights of Columbus. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Joan Byrne Valalik of Charlotte; children, Kathryn Valalik of Charlotte, NC, William (Bill) Valalik (wife Libby) of Mooresville, NC, and Andrew (Andy) Valalik (wife Joyce) of Greer, SC; granddaughters, Jennifer Giesber (husband Henry) of Charlotte, Mallory White (husband Michael) of Simpsonville, SC, grandson, Jonathan Valalik of Richmond, VA and six great-grandchildren. A mass will be held Saturday, February 23rd, at 1pm at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. Gifts may be made to the Autumn Leaves of Greenville Joe V's Cookie Fund, SC 345 Pelham Rd., Greenville, SC 29615 and The at act.alz.org Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

