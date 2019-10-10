Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Memorial service 2:00 PM Francis Chapel at Myers Park United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine "Jo" Anthony Schofield passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Asbury Skilled Nursing Facility after a long stand-off with dementia. Jo was born in Atlanta, GA on March 5, 1932 but grew up in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Bucknell University, where she was active in Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She met her future husband, Jack, in Philadelphia and they settled in Charlotte, where they raised their family.



Jo was a homemaker in the true sense of the word. She created a home where her family thrived and knew Christ. She was also dedicated to her church, Myers Park United Methodist, and many civic organizations including The Junior Women's Club, Charity League, The Cranford Book Club and Friends of the Library at Queens University, several of which she served as President. Jo was a lifelong learner and we will all miss her love and commitment to excellence.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, on September 1, 2019. Jo is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Schofield Miller and husband, Mark, of Blowing Rock, NC; and son, John Shepley Schofield IV and wife, Mary Lee, of Ferrisburgh, Vermont. Her six grandchildren survive her; Will Miller, Victoria Campbell, Shelby Miller, Jillian Schofield, Lucas Schofield and Keegan Schofield; as well as three great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Francis Chapel at Myers Park United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.



Memorials may be sent to Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207 or Charity League of Charlotte, PO Box 471332, Charlotte, NC 28247-1332.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





