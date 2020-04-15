Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Helen (Speer) Banks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On April 9, 2020 Josephine Helen Speer Banks left this earthly life to begin new life in her Heavenly home. She was blessed to live in good health for most of her 99 years and transitioned at home in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was born on March 27, 1921 in Atlanta, Georgia to parents, Joseph Charles Speer and Fleta Annie McNeil. From this union were four older siblings, Joseph Eugene, William Victor, James Daniel and Fleta Mae.



Josephine attended elementary and high school in Jamaica (Queens), New York and moved to Atlanta, Georgia to attend Morris Brown College, earning a degree in Business Administration in 1951. While there, she joined the Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, The New York Club, and met her future husband, the late Joseph Lefeldren Banks. They were married July 4, 1942. Of this union were three daughters and one son: Sheilah, Pamela Jo (deceased), Sonya and Joseph, Jr.



Mrs. Banks built a career with the Chicago Board of Education from 1958 to 1983. During that time, she earned a master's degree in Education from University of Chicago. Affiliations included the Pi Lambda Theta Honor and Professional Association in Education and the National Council of Negro Women. She retired to Charlotte, N.C. in 1983.



For the next 37 years she was an active participant in her community, Hyde Park Estates, and her church, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. She spent personal time gardening, reading, traveling with family and friends and sitting on her enclosed porch, "having church," enjoying the majesty of nature. Josephine served as President of Friendship Senior Citizen Advisory Council, was a valued contributor to Bible Study and Book Club groups and was celebrated as a Diamond of Friendship on August 15, 2010.



Left behind to mourn her passing and celebrate her life are: two daughters Sheilah Banks Bowser and husband Charles of Atlanta, GA; Sonya Banks Amos-White of Charlotte, NC; and one son Joseph L. Banks, Jr., and wife Debrona of Huntersville, NC; eight grandchildren: Barry and Stephanie Bowser of Atlanta, GA; Bruce Bowser of Bronx, NY; Angela Amos of Charlotte, NC; Joslyn Banks Phillips Washington and husband Eric of Gary, IN; Joseph L. Banks, III of Dallas, TX; Joelle and Jo'Onna Banks of Huntersville, NC; two great-grandchildren; Surenity Phillips of Gary, IN and Joseph Jonathan Banks of Dallas, TX; niece JoAnn Speer Martin and husband Garnel of O'Fallon, IL, along with a host of other relatives and friends; and "best friend" and beloved pet, Fluffy Banks.



Due to the Coronavirus pandemic of 2020, there will be no funeral. However, a memorial service will be announced and held at a later time.



Josephine will be laid to rest in a graveside service by her immediate family on April 15, 2020 at the Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church cemetery in Huntersville, Concord, North Carolina

