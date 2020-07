Josephine Mae Hogarth Tinker Starr, Sunrise - February 25, 1935 Sunset- July 26, 2020.Known as "Joan" and born in Lancaster PA. to parents John N. and Elva L Hogarth. Joan married and relocated to NC in 1956 where she lived most of her life. She was a retired nurse and an amazing homemaker. Joan enjoyed reading , find a word puzzles, coloring, cooking , sewing , and spoiling her beloved Shih Tzu, Olivia. She got the most enjoyment spending time with and loved more than anything her family.Survived by daughters, Kathy Tinker Alexander (Richard ) and Sharon Tinker Passaly; son, William Michael Tinker; grandchildren, Ricky, Misty (Lance), Tosha, Wendy (Will), Tara (Daniel ); great-grands, Andrew, Matthew, Abigail, Alexander, Tyler, Jacob, Tiffany, Nicolas, Aiden, Kaitlynn, Lea, August, Addilyn, Alijah and Great-Great Grands Haylea, Adam, and Scarlett.Preceded in death is husband Leslie Theodore Starr; Granddaughter, Kristie Alexander Kinley ; Son, James Grady Tinker Jr. ; Brother, John Nelson Hogarth, and Sister, Kathryn Hogarth Bowers.A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday July 29 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, 705 Davie Avenue, Statesville NC.The family would like to recognize the outstanding Services of Carolina Caring /Hospice and specifically, that of caregiver Ashley Chislom, whom Joan loved very much .In lieu of flowers please send donations to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658Online condolences may be left at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the family.