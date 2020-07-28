1/1
Josephine Mae "Joan" (Hogarth) Starr
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Mae Hogarth Tinker Starr, Sunrise - February 25, 1935 Sunset- July 26, 2020.

Known as "Joan" and born in Lancaster PA. to parents John N. and Elva L Hogarth. Joan married and relocated to NC in 1956 where she lived most of her life. She was a retired nurse and an amazing homemaker. Joan enjoyed reading , find a word puzzles, coloring, cooking , sewing , and spoiling her beloved Shih Tzu, Olivia. She got the most enjoyment spending time with and loved more than anything her family.

Survived by daughters, Kathy Tinker Alexander (Richard ) and Sharon Tinker Passaly; son, William Michael Tinker; grandchildren, Ricky, Misty (Lance), Tosha, Wendy (Will), Tara (Daniel ); great-grands, Andrew, Matthew, Abigail, Alexander, Tyler, Jacob, Tiffany, Nicolas, Aiden, Kaitlynn, Lea, August, Addilyn, Alijah and Great-Great Grands Haylea, Adam, and Scarlett.

Preceded in death is husband Leslie Theodore Starr; Granddaughter, Kristie Alexander Kinley ; Son, James Grady Tinker Jr. ; Brother, John Nelson Hogarth, and Sister, Kathryn Hogarth Bowers.

A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday July 29 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, 705 Davie Avenue, Statesville NC.

The family would like to recognize the outstanding Services of Carolina Caring /Hospice and specifically, that of caregiver Ashley Chislom, whom Joan loved very much .

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658

Online condolences may be left at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC 28677
7048737223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved