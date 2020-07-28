Josephine Mae Hogarth Tinker Starr, Sunrise - February 25, 1935 Sunset- July 26, 2020.
Known as "Joan" and born in Lancaster PA. to parents John N. and Elva L Hogarth. Joan married and relocated to NC in 1956 where she lived most of her life. She was a retired nurse and an amazing homemaker. Joan enjoyed reading , find a word puzzles, coloring, cooking , sewing , and spoiling her beloved Shih Tzu, Olivia. She got the most enjoyment spending time with and loved more than anything her family.
Survived by daughters, Kathy Tinker Alexander (Richard ) and Sharon Tinker Passaly; son, William Michael Tinker; grandchildren, Ricky, Misty (Lance), Tosha, Wendy (Will), Tara (Daniel ); great-grands, Andrew, Matthew, Abigail, Alexander, Tyler, Jacob, Tiffany, Nicolas, Aiden, Kaitlynn, Lea, August, Addilyn, Alijah and Great-Great Grands Haylea, Adam, and Scarlett.
Preceded in death is husband Leslie Theodore Starr; Granddaughter, Kristie Alexander Kinley ; Son, James Grady Tinker Jr. ; Brother, John Nelson Hogarth, and Sister, Kathryn Hogarth Bowers.
A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday July 29 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, 705 Davie Avenue, Statesville NC.
The family would like to recognize the outstanding Services of Carolina Caring /Hospice and specifically, that of caregiver Ashley Chislom, whom Joan loved very much .
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658
