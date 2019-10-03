Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Teague Neely. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine (Jo) Teague Neely, age 92, a long-term resident of Charlotte, NC, died September 28, 2019 in Brunswick County, NC. Jo was born in Union, SC on February 5, 1927 to George Teague and Yona Bohannon Teague.



She graduated from Old Harding High School in 1945 and was a longtime member McQuay Memorial Presbyterian Church.



Jo was the proud wife of Jack Neely, who owned and operated Glenwood Exxon (Neely's) on Tuckaseegee Rd. Jo's first job was working at Sears and later a long-term employee of Keith Chiropractic.



She is survived by her daughter Debbie and husband John Beddow from Little River, SC and her son Mark and wife Kim Neely from Marietta, GA. She is also survived by grandchildren Zack and Emma Neely, the loves of her life.



Jo never met a stranger and she never forgot a thing. She could tell stories as if they were yesterday. Jo was a teenager at heart and mind up until her last days. Full of life and always had an opinion. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Jack and their infant son Marty at Forest lawn West Cemetery.



There will be a visitation on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 12pm - 1pm at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Chapel followed at 1pm by a funeral service located at 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203. Memorial contributions may be made to the Organization. For full obituary and to share online condolences please go to





