Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Joy Lee Mullis Saine died at home on April 1st. She is survived by her husband Robert Patrick Saine, two of her daughters, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Joy is a kind and beautiful soul, and will be sorely missed. Private family services will be held Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Weddington at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, we request that memorial donations be made to Stallings UMC, 1115 Stallings Rd., Matthews, NC 28104. For a full legacy, please go to www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 3, 2020