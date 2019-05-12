Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Stewart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joy Bumgarner Stewart RALEIGH - Joy Francis Bumgarner Stewart passed from this life on April 18, 2019, at Capital Nursing and Rehab in Raleigh where she had resided since June, 2018. She was born on September 26, 1931, to Vernon Slade Bumgarner, Sr. and Elizabeth Warren Bumgarner both of whom predeceased her. She is survived by her brother Vernon Slade Bumgarner, Jr. She was an honor student in the Thomasboro High School class of 1949. She married Charles Allen Stewart on September 13, 1950, and he predeceased her on January 6, 2013. From the late 1950's until 2006 they lived in the house they built at 4455 Back Creek Church Road. Early in her work career Joy designed and sold restaurant kitchen and dining room equipment to large restaurants and was very successful. After her previous employer's company was sold she worked as an administrative assistant to one of the deans at The University of North Carolina in Charlotte and she retired in 1996. Joy enjoyed reading, shopping, socializing with friends and traveling in the USA and Europe. Joy was very active in the Newell community; in Back Creek Presbyterian Church including her circle, Sunday school class and serving on various church committees. She liked to exercise by swimming and walking and was always physically fit. A graveside service will be conducted at noon on May 19, at Back Creek Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be sent to Back Creek Presbyterian Church, 1821 Back Creek Church Road, Charlotte, NC 28213.

