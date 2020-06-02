Joyce Austin
Nancy Joyce Fowler Austin, age 83, wife of Raymond Eugene Austin, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Born in Charlotte, she was a daughter of the late Lonnie and Alma Fowler. Mrs. Austin was a former employee of Eckerd Drug Store and was a member of Thomasboro Presbyterian Church. She loved visiting the Outer Banks and was an avid NASCAR fan.

In addition to her husband of 62 years, Mrs. Austin is survived by four children, Mark E. Austin, Tammy Michelle McLaughlin (Tracy), Christopher James Austin, and Richard Maurice Austin (Patsy Ann); three grandchildren, Tamela Diane Flode, Jessie Bradley, III, and Chrissie Roberts; three great grandchildren, Megan Roberts, Kevin Roberts, and Austin Roberts; and two nephews, Robert Ryan and Jimmy Ryan.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 2, 2020.
