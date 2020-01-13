Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce C. Dieringer. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Visitation 12:00 PM McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce C. Dieringer, age 80, of Charlotte, NC went home to be with the Lord on January 8, 2020 at the Harris Hospice Unit at Presbyterian Hospital.



Joyce was born on December 1, 1939 in Avery County, NC. She was the daughter of Benson F. & Cleo (Miller) Coffey. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Darel Dieringer; three sisters and brother Miriam Cornett, Patricia Gragg, Carolyn Nash and Jimmy Coffey.



Joyce worked at Duff Norton in Charlotte for 27 years before retiring. Her greatest joy in life was enjoying her family and grandchildren. As the matriarch of her family, she was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed.



Joyce is survived by her sister Jackie Davidson; daughter Carolyn R. Plyler; grandchildren Kristen Caskey, Benjamin Austin, Dennis Roinick, James Roinick; great grandchildren Brandon Caskey, Preston Caskey, Ashton Caskey, Khloe Caskey, Malorie Austin; nephews Henry Nash, Jr., Jeff Nash and Michael Gragg.



Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte beginning at 12pm. Funeral Service will follow at 1pm. Interment will take place at Sharon Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harris Hospice at Novant Presbyterian hospital.

Joyce C. Dieringer, age 80, of Charlotte, NC went home to be with the Lord on January 8, 2020 at the Harris Hospice Unit at Presbyterian Hospital.Joyce was born on December 1, 1939 in Avery County, NC. She was the daughter of Benson F. & Cleo (Miller) Coffey. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Darel Dieringer; three sisters and brother Miriam Cornett, Patricia Gragg, Carolyn Nash and Jimmy Coffey.Joyce worked at Duff Norton in Charlotte for 27 years before retiring. Her greatest joy in life was enjoying her family and grandchildren. As the matriarch of her family, she was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed.Joyce is survived by her sister Jackie Davidson; daughter Carolyn R. Plyler; grandchildren Kristen Caskey, Benjamin Austin, Dennis Roinick, James Roinick; great grandchildren Brandon Caskey, Preston Caskey, Ashton Caskey, Khloe Caskey, Malorie Austin; nephews Henry Nash, Jr., Jeff Nash and Michael Gragg.Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte beginning at 12pm. Funeral Service will follow at 1pm. Interment will take place at Sharon Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harris Hospice at Novant Presbyterian hospital. Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close