Joyce Cagle passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30th, 2020, in Charlotte, NC. She was born in 1931, in Durham, NC to John Lemmond Briggs and Julia Inez nee Gardner.
Joyce led a happy and fulfilled life that overflowed with cherished family and meaningful friendships. She lived in many places, her favorite of which was Hamilton, Bermuda, UK. An avid tennis player, gofer, and bridge player, Joyce was a member of Myers Park Country Club and served as President of the Charlotte Interclub Ladies Team Tennis for a number of years, during which she established lasting relationships with wonderful people all over the city. The mantra she truly believed and by which she lived was, "It's people that make the difference."
During her life, Joyce became quite the world traveler. She visited most all 50 states as well as many countries across the globe.
Preceding her in death: first husband, Floyd Clayton Shankle, Senior; her son, Floyd Clayton Shankle, Junior (known as Pete); her second husband, Colonel, John Albert Barrett, Junior, MD, U.S. Air Force, Retired; and her third husband, Homer Barrow Cagle, Esquire.
Joyce is survived by her sons, John Albert Barrett, III, Robert Neal Barrett and his wife Tracy; granddaughter, Christina Stoner and her husband Chuck; grandsons, John Albert Barrett, IV, Charles Linden Barrett; great-grandsons, Charles and Finnigan Stoner; as well as a number of extended and blended family members.
The interment service will be private.
Donations can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 3, 2020.