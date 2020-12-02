Joyce Draper
August 1, 1938 - November 30, 2020
Mooresville, North Carolina - Joyce Draper, 82, of Mooresville, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Berea Baptist Church, Mooresville, with Rev. Dan Freeman officiating. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the live stream https://www.facebook.com/BereaBaptistLKN/live
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 4th from 4:00-6:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28117.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the Draper family.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
.