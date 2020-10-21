Joyce Geneva Hannah , 79 passed away October 16 , 2020. She was born in Union County, November 12, 1940, daughter of the late Luther Hannah and Beatrice Clark Hannah. Joyce graduated from Mineral Springs High School as Valedictorian of her class. She graduated from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing as an RN, and received a Masters Degree from UNC Charlotte. Joyce worked as an Operating Room Nurse at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte for 45 years and loved every minute.



A funeral service will be held at McEwen Chapel on S. Main Street, Monroe, NC Friday October 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Visitation with family and friends will be at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Lakeland Memorial Park.



Joyce is survived by her Sister Judy Simpson of Matthews and her nephew Timothy (Kim) Simpson and Niece Jennifer Simpson (Richard Thomas). Great Nephew Luke Simpson and Great Niece Celeste Simpson who she thought of as her own Grandchildren. Joyce also had a God Daughter that was born on her birthday, Montina Charo McNally who she loved very much.



Joyce was the Best Sister, Aunt, and Great Aunt Ever! We will miss her and Loved her with all of our hearts!



Donations can be made to her church, First Presbyterian Church in Monroe, NC.



