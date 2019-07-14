Joyce Howie, 91, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born to the late Arthur and Leitha Gopfert in Charlotte, NC on April 25, 1928.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Max Howie, Sr. and daughter Janet Williams. She is survived by her son Monty and his wife Sandy of Dunwoody, GA; grandchildren Nicole and Melissa Howie, Erik and Hayley Williams.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Road, Charlotte on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:00pm. Entombment will be private at Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the care of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 14, 2019