Joyce Jaunita Byrum, 82, of Matthews, NC passed away on Sunday June 30, 2019 at Novant Health in Matthews after a long illness. Joyce was born on September 13, 1936 in Union County, North Carolina. She worked many years in the Auto Industry at Lapointe Chevrolet, CIty Chevrolet, Folger Buick, and East Charlotte Nissan before retiring. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Blanche Byrum and her sister Polly Byrum. She is survived by her son, Lane Byrum and wife, Jan Byrum; her Grandchildren Dana Byrum, Jamie Etringer and husband, John, Melissa Wolfe and husband Justin: great-grandchildren Marielle and Greenlee Wolfe. The memorial service will be held on Saturday July 13, at 3 pm, at Gordon Funeral Service. The burial will be private. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who cared for her during her long illness, there are too many people to name. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Union County Nutrition Services at 2330 Concord Ave, Monroe, NC 28110. Condolences may be directed to Gordon Funeral Service at www.gordonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 9, 2019