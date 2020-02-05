Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Jefferson Gossett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Jefferson Gossett died on February 2, 2020. She was born November 14, 1928 in Kinston, North Carolina to C. Bonner Jefferson and his wife, Louise Ashworth. She grew up in Charlotte, Washington D.C., New York City and Michigan and attended the Fine Arts School in New York City. Joyce graduated from Woman's College, now the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, in 1950 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. She then became an advertising artist for Belk's in Columbia, South Carolina.



Joyce married Frank Edwin Gossett whom she had known since the 5th grade at Eastover School and they made Charlotte their home. She joined Myers Park United Methodist Church in 1952 where Frank had been a member since 1938. They continued as active members of the Church, serving on many committees and helped to form the Ownbey Sunday School class. Frank passed away in May of 2012.



Joyce was especially interested in the history of the Church and helped to establish the Church Archives. She loved assisting with the care of Myers Park United Methodist Church and making it a reverent and inspiring house of worship.



Joyce enjoyed painting in all media. She was a past President of the Guild of Charlotte Artists and a past member of the North Carolina Watercolor Society. She became a "horse show mom" for her three daughters as they grew up. Joyce loved golfing, traveling with Frank, gardening and their many horses and family dogs.



Joyce is survived by her three daughters, Cathy Dow, Patti Gossett and husband Hal Kennerly and Jean Gossett; six grandchildren, Ryder Witter and wife Laura, Graham Witter and Tia Triplett, Alexandra Dow, Tucker Dow, Kaitlin and John Walakovits; and great grandchildren Eliza Grey Witter and Maisie Adair Witter, all of whom Joyce and Frank were very proud.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Myers Park United Methodist Church with Dr. James Howell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Jubilee Hall at the church.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





