Joyce passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Seattle, WA. She was 71 years old.
A Charlotte native, Joyce was a daughter of the late Basil and Elsie Kiker. She was a graduate of East Meck and was a longtime employee of Lance Packing. She possessed a deep love for family storytelling and could never forget someone's birthday. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by husband, Roy Cootes; brothers, Wayne and Terry Kiker; and sister, Betty Baker.
She is survived by her son, Jonathan Ashley; and brothers, Bob and Kenny Kiker.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm, Thursday, July 16, at McEwen Funeral Service, Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, with her funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
