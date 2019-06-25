Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Korntved Bennett. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Korntved Bennett, died June 22, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born June 17, 1935 in King City, CA nee Joyce Marie Korntved, the daughter of Theodor A. Korntved and Retha B. Korntved. She graduated from Santa Cruz High School, CA and received a B.S. in Chemistry from Stanford University. Joyce came East to work at Merck, and met Larry Bennett who became her husband. The couple moved from New Jersey to Denver, CO and eventually to Los Angeles, CA as the family grew. While in Los Angeles, Joyce earned an M.S. in Business Administration from the California State University, Los Angeles. She worked a number of years as an accountant for ARAMCO in Saudi Arabia, and in Real Estate in Connecticut. Since coming to Charlotte, she has been a member of the Delhomme Service League where she served as Treasurer for a time and she was a member of the Symphony Guild of Charlotte. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry H. Bennett, daughters Jennifer Kernisan and Karen Green, son Lyle Bennett, and seven grandchildren. Memorials are requested to be sent to the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Services for Joyce are Private. Arrangements are in the care of Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service; please share condolences online at





