Joyce M. Siegel, 95, a Montessori teacher, avid sailor, swimmer, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in Charlotte, Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Joyce and her husband, Marvin moved to Charlotte to live at Aldersgate on her 90th birthday and she loved her time there. She made many fast friends, enjoyed playing bridge, participating in book club, swimming, and serving as a reading buddy for Windsor Park Elementary School. She remained an avid Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres fan.
Joyce Sapowitch Siegel, "Sappy," was born and raised in Buffalo, NY. She earned her bachelor's degree at Syracuse University and a Master of Education at SUNY Buffalo. An early advocate of the Montessori method of education, Joyce spent twenty years working as a teacher in Buffalo.
Joyce was also a dedicated community volunteer. She worked to help open Palliative Care in Buffalo and volunteered at B'nai B'rith. She was a longtime volunteer for her local Board of Elections. A proud Democrat, Joyce believed in the power of the vote.
Joyce resided in Buffalo until her retirement, when she and Marvin embarked on 15 years of sailing in the Bahamas on their boat, the Blythe Spirit. A natural athlete who loved swimming, sailing, golfing, and spearfishing, Joyce relished her years at sea. She and Marvin often capped each day by raising the cocktail flag at 5 pm.
Joyce was known for her ready smile and immensely kind nature. Although she faced considerable adversity in her life-including the deaths of two adult children, Mark Siegel and Susan Siegel, and bouts with breast cancer-Joyce never complained about her losses and navigated life with tremendous positivity.
In addition to her husband of 73 years, Joyce is survived by her son, Richard Siegel and his wife, Cindy of Seabrook Island, S.C., daughter, Marcie Shealy and her husband, Torrence of Charlotte, and seven grandchildren; Jeffrey Siegel, James Siegel and his husband, Basil, Max Siegel, Gilson Siegel, Benjamin Siegel, Trevor Shealy and Grace Shealy.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Asbury and Aldersgate for their kindness.
Charitable contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to Aldersgate Guardian Angel Fund; 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, N.C.28215 or https://aldersgateccrc.com/philanthropy
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
.