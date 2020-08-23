1/1
Joyce Marie (Chaffin) Stratton
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Marie Chaffin Stratton, 83, of Charlotte, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Alexandria Place in Gastonia. She was born in Alabama, daughter of the late Omer and Lura Chaffin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joe Lee Stratton; a daughter Connie Clark; a grandson Andy Clark; and a brother Holland Chaffin. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Sandra Pritchett and her husband Bill, Larry Stratton and his wife Janice, Lee Stratton and his wife Debbie, David Stratton and his wife Nancy, and Monte Stratton and his wife Pat; eight grandchildren; and four siblings. Services for Ms. Stratton will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved