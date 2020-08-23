Joyce Marie Chaffin Stratton, 83, of Charlotte, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Alexandria Place in Gastonia. She was born in Alabama, daughter of the late Omer and Lura Chaffin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joe Lee Stratton; a daughter Connie Clark; a grandson Andy Clark; and a brother Holland Chaffin. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Sandra Pritchett and her husband Bill, Larry Stratton and his wife Janice, Lee Stratton and his wife Debbie, David Stratton and his wife Nancy, and Monte Stratton and his wife Pat; eight grandchildren; and four siblings. Services for Ms. Stratton will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org
.