Joyce Smith
Joyce Kiser Smith, age 86, widow of the late Richard Forest Smith, Sr., went home to the Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Born in Mecklenburg County, she was the daughter of the late Hill Leroy Kiser and Mamie Wright Kiser. Mrs. Smith was retired from Southern Bell and Bell South. She loved her family and was a great cook.

Mrs. Smith is survived by four children, Richard Forest Smith, Jr. (Debbie), Karen Dudley, Adrian Mull, and Douglas Smith (Augusta); 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Emily Kiser. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Ron Dudley; and two brothers, Hill Kiser, Jr. and Randolph A. Kiser.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service with entombment to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

