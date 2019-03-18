Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Tucker Sullivan. View Sign

Ms. Joyce Tucker Sullivan, 86, of Pageland, SC went to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Sullivan was born on January 24, 1933 in Charlotte, NC to the late James Thomas Tucker and Ida Maybell Purser Tucker. She later met and united in marriage to Ray Wilford Sullivan who precedes her in death. Ms. Joyce and her husband Mr. Ray, owned and operated the Lazy G Motel in Myrtle Beach, SC for 6 years as well as Pageland Antique Mall for 6 years. She thoroughly enjoyed her peach milkshakes. Ms. Joyce was a member of Providence Baptist Church and a devote Christian. She was always at church unless she was ill and not able to make it. She loved spending time with her family. Those left to celebrate and remember her life include her loving daughters, Theresa Guest (Kerry) of Raleigh, NC and Sheila Butters (Jeffrey) of Pageland, SC; son, Tommy Ray Sullivan (Shelton) of Leland, NC; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and her beloved cat, Kitty. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church with Dr. Roger Wall officiating. The interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Baumgartner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of One's Choice or Providence Baptist Church, 232 Providence Church Road, Pageland, SC 29728. Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (

708 W. McGregor Street PO Box 249

Pageland , SC 29728

