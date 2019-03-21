The home going service for Ms. Joyce Wallace will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1401 Allen St., Charlotte, NC 28205. The visitation will begin at 11:00am, and the service will follow at 12:00pm. A.E. Grier & Sons is serving the family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Wallace.
A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral & Cremation - Charlotte
2310 Statesvile Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28206
704-377-4243
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 21, 2019