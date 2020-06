Mrs. Dear, 89, of Charlotte, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Royal Park Rehabilitation & Health Center in Matthews.There will be a graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212, Thursday at 10:00 am.Born November 30, 1930, in Cordele, GA, and raised in Thomasville, GA. Mrs. Dear was the daughter of the late James William and Ann Grimsley Youngblood. She was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC. She ran a successful cosmetic business and loved playing golf, gardening, and cards with her friends.In addition to her parents, her husband, Jeptha William Dear, a sister, Betty Ann Youngblood, a daughter Beverly Ann Kaufman preceded Mrs. Dear in death.Survivors include her son, W. Glenn Ford, and his wife, Tammy; two grandchildren Taylor Ann, Connor, and his girlfriend, Jacqueline; and great-grandchild, Isabelle Ford, all of Matthews.Memorials may be made to the Matthews Masonic Lodge #461, P.O. Box 1527, Matthews, NC 28105. The family offers a special thank you to the medical and staff members of Royal Park Rehabilitation & Health Center for their loving care.Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service, Charlotte. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com