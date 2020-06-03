Joyce Y. Dear
1930 - 2020
Mrs. Dear, 89, of Charlotte, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Royal Park Rehabilitation & Health Center in Matthews.

There will be a graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212, Thursday at 10:00 am.

Born November 30, 1930, in Cordele, GA, and raised in Thomasville, GA. Mrs. Dear was the daughter of the late James William and Ann Grimsley Youngblood. She was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC. She ran a successful cosmetic business and loved playing golf, gardening, and cards with her friends.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Jeptha William Dear, a sister, Betty Ann Youngblood, a daughter Beverly Ann Kaufman preceded Mrs. Dear in death.

Survivors include her son, W. Glenn Ford, and his wife, Tammy; two grandchildren Taylor Ann, Connor, and his girlfriend, Jacqueline; and great-grandchild, Isabelle Ford, all of Matthews.

Memorials may be made to the Matthews Masonic Lodge #461, P.O. Box 1527, Matthews, NC 28105. The family offers a special thank you to the medical and staff members of Royal Park Rehabilitation & Health Center for their loving care.

Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service, Charlotte. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service
5301 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 282123611
7045682106
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

