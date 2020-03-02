Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Craig. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Visitation 6:00 PM Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita Faye Moose Craig, 78, passed peacefully Saturday, February 29th, resulting from complications battling breast cancer treatment. She was born November 10th 1941 in Charlotte, NC. The second of five children of John and Annie Moose, she was preceded in death by her parents as well as her eldest sister JoAnn and younger brother John. Surviving is her husband of 60 years Burlin Thomas Craig (Tommy), her three sons, Tommy III, Kurt, and Shane. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren and one great grandchild: Shannon Bryne, Brittany, Nathan, Caroline, Josh, Chelsea, Daniel, Rachel Craig and Katlin Bryne.



Juanita graduated second in her class, summa cum lade, from Cherryville High School in 1960 where she was a part of the Majorette Cherryville band. She then continued her education at UNC Charlotte obtaining her BA summa cum lade in 1984, all while raising her three children and working a full time job at Korf Industries. After graduation, she went on to work at Cogentrix as the VP of Human Resources and simultaneously laying the foundation for her next business opportunity. She went on to become the founder and president of Staff-Additions Inc., growing the company to several branches outside the greater Charlotte region, until it was purchased by Career Horizons, NY. After a short retirement, Juanita then went on to work at First Union/Wachovia Bank as the VP of the Incentives Program to the call center in Charlotte. After a very successful working career, she finally retired from FairPoint Communications as a Senior Benefits Analyst at the age of 75.



Her life was devoted to her husband, family, and work. Juanita cherished family gatherings and hosting events in her home throughout her years. Annual beach trips, Stout Family reunions, holiday gatherings and her monthly Cherryville High School meetings are a few of her most valued memories. She took pride in her grandchildren's accomplishments and journeys, attending their graduations, ceremonial events, and life changes. Juanita was a constant source of counsel and guidance to her family and friends. She will be forever memorialized by those who carry memory of her and continue to guide them with the lessons she parted. Juanita encouraged all to follow their dreams, aspire to reach higher and use all The Lord gave them in their abilities and talents to help others.



A special thanks to the Presbyterian ICU Team for the outstanding care and support they provided to Juanita and her family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kaden Kukla to support him in this constant medical battle at 8703 Woodcock Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216. Flowers can be sent to Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service located at 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208.



Visitation of friends and family will be Tuesday evening March 3rd, at 6:00 pm at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service.



The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 4th, at 11:00 am, at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service.



Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com



Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

