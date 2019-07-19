Juanita Frances Culpeper, 86, of Matthews, NC, passed away on July 13, 2019. She was born in New York on March 18, 1933.
Fran was proud of the work she did for the school district in Delaware; where she worked for 30 years in administration and was missed by all when she retired. Her family will forever remember her love of the ocean and beach, and all the family trips they took there. She also loved to play Bridge and was a devoted mother.
Fran was predeceased by her faithful and loving husband of 63 years, Eugene and one son David. She leaves behind a son Blair Culpeper and his two children; daughter Kathleen Culpeper and son William and his wife Kim and their two children Michael and Elizabeth.
Private graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Matthews. Online guestbook available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 19, 2019