Juanita Griffin
November 26, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Juanita Cornelia Dennis Griffin, of Charlotte & Blowing Rock, NC, passed away Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, the 26th of November, 2020. She was at home surrounded by her family. She was born the 2nd of July, 1925, in Charlotte, the daughter of the late James Nathan Dennis and Opal Dean Mast Dennis. As a child, she lived in Newberry, SC, and Charlotte. It was in Charlotte that she met John Griffin, at his Aunt Bess' home, and fell in love. Nita and John married on the 25th of August, 1951. at Paw Creek Methodist Church. Over the course of their 65-year marriage, they made Charlotte their home and raised a family. Nita and John loved their home in Blowing Rock, affectionately named, "Sweet Honey in the Rock," which they shared with their many friends. In earlier years, their farm and "tobacco base" near Prophet's Knob, north of Boone, was the scene of many happy times. Nita was a devoted and devout Christian. She placed her love of God first and was a longtime member of Central Church and Garr Memorial Church. She and John traveled abroad to Europe and the Middle East with many of their closest friends. They were members of the Traveling Tarheels, an RV club, and traveled the U.S. Nita enjoyed many adventures and special times with her girlfriends: Nancy Dennis, Myra Looper, Peggy Therrell, Ozelle Stanley, Freida Jones, Myrtle Paysuer and Betty Jo Kinzler. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, huge heart, generosity and love of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She never met a stranger and she truly loved people, especially children. Nita is survived by her two sons: John Capres Griffin, III, of Raleigh, and Joel Brent Griffin and his wife, Donna Rae Boatwright, of Charlotte, and J.J., her steadfast doggie, whom she named after her two sons. She is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Trivette, brother- in- law, Richard Griffin, sister-in- law, Jenny Dennis, her three nephews: Jimmie Lee Auten, Kim Auten and Tim Auten, and two nieces, Nora Stallings and Lisa Atkinson. In addition to her husband, John Capres Griffin, Jr., and parents, she was preceded in death by her dear sisters, Ponzelle Auten, Betty Hunt and brother, Irvin Nathan "Sonny" Dennis. John and Joel express their love and appreciation to their mother's caregivers, Johnnetta, Debbie, Annette, Debra and Luisa for the special love and care shown to her.
The Griffin family will greet friends at a gathering from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Wednesday, the 2nd of December, 2020, at Ellington Funeral Services. A service to celebrate her life will follow at 11:00 AM in the Historic Morehead Street Chapel at the funeral home. Burial will follow later in the afternoon at Cove Creek Cemetery in Villas, NC. If desired, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's North Carolina, Inc.
