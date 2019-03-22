Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Jane Houston Jordan. View Sign

Juanita Jane Houston Jordan, age 95, passed peacefully with her family present under the care of Hospice on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 at Novant Matthews Hospital.



She was a life-long resident of Matthews, graduating from Matthews High School in 1940, where she was the Captain and MVP of their girls basketball team her senior year. After obtaining an Associate Business Degree from American Business College in Charlotte, she began working for the Town of Matthews in the early 1960's. She served as Town Clerk for many years as the town grew and became a leader in the community. In 1989 she was appointed and served as the first Town Manager until she retired from the Town of Matthews in early 1992.



After retiring, she became very active in the Matthews Happy Times Club for many years. She loved to travel with her sister, brother-in -law and other club members. Through her life she was able to visit all 50 states.



She was a life-time member of First Baptist Church of Matthews and was a tremendous ambassador for the Lord having a very positive impact on her family, community and all those around her.



She is survived by her son Dick (Judy) Jordan of Matthews, granddaughters Katie (Laura) Jordan of Manhattan, KS, Kelly Franklin of Atlanta, Stacey Nance of Denver, NC, grandsons Jim Jordan of Charlotte, Christopher (Tanner) Jordan of Denver, NC, great grandsons Miles Jordan, Ty Jordan and Brooks Jordan all of Denver, NC and great granddaughter Delaney Nance of Denver, NC.



She was preceded in death by her late granddaughter Grace Jordan of Denver, NC as well as sister and brother-in-law Estelle (Ben) Walters of Matthews.



A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church Matthews, 185 S. Trade St., Matthews, NC 28105 with the funeral service to start at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at the Historic Matthews Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to First Baptist Church of Matthews or Hospice.



Condolences may be offered online at





Juanita Jane Houston Jordan, age 95, passed peacefully with her family present under the care of Hospice on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 at Novant Matthews Hospital.She was a life-long resident of Matthews, graduating from Matthews High School in 1940, where she was the Captain and MVP of their girls basketball team her senior year. After obtaining an Associate Business Degree from American Business College in Charlotte, she began working for the Town of Matthews in the early 1960's. She served as Town Clerk for many years as the town grew and became a leader in the community. In 1989 she was appointed and served as the first Town Manager until she retired from the Town of Matthews in early 1992.After retiring, she became very active in the Matthews Happy Times Club for many years. She loved to travel with her sister, brother-in -law and other club members. Through her life she was able to visit all 50 states.She was a life-time member of First Baptist Church of Matthews and was a tremendous ambassador for the Lord having a very positive impact on her family, community and all those around her.She is survived by her son Dick (Judy) Jordan of Matthews, granddaughters Katie (Laura) Jordan of Manhattan, KS, Kelly Franklin of Atlanta, Stacey Nance of Denver, NC, grandsons Jim Jordan of Charlotte, Christopher (Tanner) Jordan of Denver, NC, great grandsons Miles Jordan, Ty Jordan and Brooks Jordan all of Denver, NC and great granddaughter Delaney Nance of Denver, NC.She was preceded in death by her late granddaughter Grace Jordan of Denver, NC as well as sister and brother-in-law Estelle (Ben) Walters of Matthews.A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church Matthews, 185 S. Trade St., Matthews, NC 28105 with the funeral service to start at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at the Historic Matthews Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to First Baptist Church of Matthews or Hospice.Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com Funeral Home McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel

7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road

Charlotte , NC 28227

(704) 545-4864 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close