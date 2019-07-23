Judith Ann "Judy" Kaller, 79, of Charlotte, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born September 7, 1939 in New Bedford, MA to the late Harry Kaller and Lillian May Kaller.
Judy received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Miami and became a teacher. After retiring, she volunteered at Novant Matthews Medical Center for nine years and was a member of the Temple Israel Social Club. Her hobbies included mahjong and needlepoint.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Gayle Snyder and husband Norman of Matthews, NC; son, David Robins and fiancee Donna of Charlotte; granddaughter, Caroline Robins of New Bedford, MA; grandson, Robert Snyder and wife Kelly of Minneapolis, MN; grandson, Joel Snyder of Atlanta, GA; grandson, Aaron Snyder of Greensboro, NC; and brother, Paul Kaller and life partner Madeline La Porta of Washington, DC.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 23rd in the Levine Chapel at Hebrew Cemetery, 1801 Statesville Ave., Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 23, 2019