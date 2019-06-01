Judith "Judy" Bennett (a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 30, 2019. Judy will be remembered for her "Can Do" attitude, love of people, beautiful smile and sparkling green eyes.
A Celebration of Life to honor Judy will be held 4:00PM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC. The Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kurt Kitterman Memorial Endowed Scholarship: Clemson University, P.O. Box 1889, Clemson SC 29633 or to St Jude's Hospital: 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis TN 38105 and Palliative Care Hospice Charlotte.
An online guestbook and full obituary can be found at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 1, 2019