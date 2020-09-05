Judith "Judy" Boas, 74, of Angier, NC, formerly of Syracuse, passed away August 6. Born and raised in Syracuse, she moved to New Jersey in 1966 and retired to North Carolina in 1997. A graduate of Valley High School, Judy was employed with AT&T in Bedminster, NJ for 15 years and US LEC in Charlotte, NC for 18 years. She enjoyed going to the beach and making blankets. Above all, she loved her kitties and spending time with family and friends.
Judy was predeceased by her sons, Aaron in 1978 and Michael in 2000; brother, Charles Searle in 2007; and brother-in-law, Paul Meigs in 2018.
Surviving are her husband, Philip; sister, Beverly Meigs of Camillus; grandchildren, Erin-Ashley and Anthony Boas; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus.
Services will be Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Judy will be laid to rest in Onondaga Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Share condolences at www.BuranichFH.com