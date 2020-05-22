Judith Carol (Musler) Neisler
Judith Carol Musler Neisler, age 72, died May 19, 2020, at her home. Born in Manhattan NY, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Ullman Musler and Mildred Patricia Roycroft Valenches.

Judy is survived by a son, Paul Neisler and wife Michelle of Mt. Juliet TN. two granddaughters, Taylor Neisler Black and husband Austin and Erin Neisler; and her sister, Betsy.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
