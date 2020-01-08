Judith Clarke Hardin, 80, of Huntersville, went to her heavenly home on December 28, 2019. Judy was born in Anderson, SC, on September 20,1939. She graduated from Hanna High School in Anderson and completed a secretarial course at Carolina School of Commerce. She worked as a secretary both in the church and other industries. As a woman of deep faith, Mrs. Hardin had Biblical knowledge and understanding that set her apart. She served the Lord as an esteemed Sunday school teacher for many years and supported her husband of 51 years, Robert, who served as a minister of music and preceded her in death. Judy was a true Southern lady: always polite, poised, and perfectly accessorized. Although quiet and reserved, she made big impressions on others through her gentle wisdom. Judy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Elisabeth Hardin of Concord; three grandchildren, Beck, Billie, and Emaline Hardin; her sister, Betty Fletcher; aunts Mary McGill and Sue Gwinn, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Wilma Clarke. Visitation will take place Saturday, January 11th at 10am at Sunset Road Baptist Church, 2317 Sunset Rd. Charlotte, NC 28216, with a memorial immediately following at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Music Fund at Sunset Road Baptist Church. Online condolences may be addressed to carolinafuneral.com. Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 8, 2020