Service Information Gaskin Funeral Services 14617 West Lawyers Rd. Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-882-6733

Judith Elaine Abner of Charlotte, N.C. passed away peacefully on April 14 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease.



She was born on April 29, 1948 in Spartanburg, SC. She was the daughter of the late Phillip Abner and Kate McAbee. She was preceded in death by her brother Phillip and her sister Denise Abner Eller. She is survived by her Niece Keisha Onyschuk of Canada and her Nephew Mike Eller of Texas. She has five great Nieces and Nephew that she loved dearly. She graduated from Limestone College with a bachelor of arts. She went on to get her Masters in Library Science from Rutgers University. Her career included work in both SC and NC libraries. Services will be scheduled at a later date at St. Luke's Lutheran. She will be buried at Sunset Memorial Park in Spartanburg SC. We wanted to thank the Memory Care Unit of Summit at SouthPark for all the support. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 3200 Park Rd.. Charlotte, NC 28207.

