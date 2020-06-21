Judith Goble
Judith Stewart Goble was born July 27, 1941 in Iredell County and passed away on June 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, James Ray Goble, and her parents, Conrad and Mabel Stewart.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Freeman (Bryan) of Asheboro and Brian Goble (Leigh) of Fuquay-Varina; grandchildren, Lauren and Derek Freeman and Austin and Anna Stewart Goble; and a brother, James Stewart (Nancy) of Conover.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service conducted by Rev. Elise Kennedy with interment to follow in Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church Cemetery in Statesville at 2:30 PM. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

For the full obituary, please visit www.forestlawnwest.com.

Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
