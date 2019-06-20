Judy Powell, age 72, passed on June 16, 2019 at Georgetown Hospital after battling cancer.



Beloved wife for 52 years and cherished mother and Nana, Judy joins her sister and parents in heaven. Judy was an avid gardener, environmentalist and creative spirit who cared deeply for her family and friends.



She is survived by her husband Jim Powell, daughter and son-in-law Teresa and Marc Langston and their two children Ada and Sumner Langston. Family will receive friends at Adams Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street Herndon, VA on Thursday June 20 from 5-7 pm. A Memorial will be held in her previous hometown Charlotte, NC at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

