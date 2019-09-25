Judith Hasbrouck Gaffney, 72 of Charlotte, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. Visitation will be held Thursday from 6-8 PM at Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 5505 Monroe Rd, Chlt. A graveside service will take place Friday 11AM at Evergreen City Cemetery with a memorial service to follow at 1 PM at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be addressed to carolinafuneral.com. Donations may be made to Living Lung.org or to WorldWildlife.org
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 25, 2019