Judith Lowe

March 17, 1944 - November 6, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - Judith Ann Lowe, 76, passed away on November 6, 2020 at CMC Hospital in Charlotte following a period of declining health and complications from surgery.

She was preceded in death by her parents Reid and Helen Maxwell Lowe, her brother Steven Lowe, sister Sue Lowe, infant twin brothers Ronald and Donald, and 5-year-old sister Nancy. She is survived by her nephew Jonathan Auterhoff of Truth or Consequences, NM. She is also survived by numerous cousins and her best friend, Linda Seidle.

Judy was born on March 17, 1944, in Asheville, NC where her mother was living while her father was serving in the Army Air Corp during WWII. She grew up in Miami, Florida where she was an active member of Allapattah Baptist Church. She graduated from Miami Jackson High School in 1962. She earned a BA Degree from Mars Hill College and a Master Degree from UNC Charlotte. She was employed by Charlotte Mecklenburg School System for 30 years serving as an elementary school teacher, media specialist, and vocational guidance counselor at Garinger High School. She was a member of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Chapter of the DAR and Myers Park Baptist Church. She was known for her sense of humor and devotion to her friends and family. Judy found great pleasure in doing genealogy for herself and friends. She enjoyed traveling and cherished her lifelong friendships.

She will be interred at her family plot in Miami, FL and a celebration of life after Covid-19. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the The Charlotte Museum of History Attn: Development Department 3500 Shamrock Drive Charlotte, NC 28215





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store