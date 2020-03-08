Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Morgan "Judy" Biber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Morgan Biber , died at home on March 3, 2020 in her 74th year. Born and raised in High Point and educated in Boone NC, she began her life of good deeds and service to others as an antipoverty VISTA Volunteer in West Virginia, married to Dan in New York City in 1968 and lived thereafter in Chapel Hill, Atlanta, and, since 1976, in Charlotte. Judy was the mother of four, Melissa, Caroline, Miriam, and Ethan, mother-in-law of three Jeremy Cominole, Chris Bishop, and Chris Biber-Peterson, and grandmother of seven, Miranda and Jacob Cominole, Eli, Naomi, and Aron Biber-Bishop, and James and Tristan Biber-Peterson.



Judy lived her life with two guiding principles - a close family and living out her values of compassion, caring, and service. She was a committed volunteer in the neonatal ICU, the Baptist Peace Fellowship and the St. John's choir.



A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at 1:00 PM at St. John's Baptist Church, her spiritual and religious home. The family will receive friends following in Broach Hall at the church.



Memorials can be made to the St. John's Baptist Church, the Baptist Peace Fellowship, or any organization that supports human betterment.



