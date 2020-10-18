1/1
Judith (Burgin) Morris
1940 - 2020
Judith (Judy) Burgin Morris, 80, of Signal Mountain, TN, passed away, unexpectedly, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at CHI Memorial Hospital, Chattanooga, TN. Judy was born in Lincoln County, NC, on April 10, 1940, to the late Robert Harris Burgin Sr. and Rachel Hovis Burgin. The youngest of ten, she was preceded in death by six sisters and three brothers.

Judy moved to Charlotte, NC in 1949 and graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in 1958. She spent most of her youth in Charlotte and, later, after marriage, in Mt. Holly, NC and Mission Viejo, CA. In 1990 she moved to Signal Mountain, TN where she resided until death. Known for her quick wit and intellectual curiosity, she enjoyed various roles in the community of Mt. Holly, serving on several charitable boards and teaching adult Sunday School at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Here, she developed an enthusiasm for theology, a keen interest to which she would apply herself for the rest of her life. In 1981, she was named Mount Holly's Woman of the Year in recognition for her many contributions to the community.

Judy is survived by her husband of 61 years, John Morris; two daughters Caroline ( Beau) Stoneman of Charlotte, N.C. and Mary Morris of Raleigh, N.C.; grandson Hubert Keith Stoneman IV of Charlotte, N.C.; two granddaughters Mary Lucia Stoneman of Charlotte, N.C. and Hattie Leah Creech of Raleigh, N.C. and many nieces and nephews.

Judy was a member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Signal Mountain, TN.

Services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Reverend Derrick Hill officiating. Internment of her ashes will be in the Memorial Garden at St. Timothy's following the service. A brief outside visitation will be held following the internment. We kindly request that attendees wear masks and observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church at 630 Mississippi Avenue, Signal Mountain, TN 37377.

Arrangements are provided by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, 1724 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services
1724 Mccallie Ave
Chattanooga, TN 37404
4232654414
